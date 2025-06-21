Sawyer & Company Inc Reduces Stock Holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Sawyer & Company Inc trimmed its position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Genpact were worth $1,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Genpact during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,516,000. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genpact by 390.5% during the 4th quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,129,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,480,000 after buying an additional 1,695,706 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genpact by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,853,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $423,205,000 after buying an additional 1,511,790 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genpact during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,110,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Genpact by 829.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,057,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,415,000 after buying an additional 943,622 shares in the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Genpact from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Genpact from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.71.

NYSE G opened at $40.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.09 and its 200 day moving average is $46.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Genpact Limited has a 12 month low of $30.38 and a 12 month high of $56.76. The stock has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.94.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Genpact had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Research analysts predict that Genpact Limited will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.21%.

In related news, Director Nicholas C. Gangestad bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.97 per share, with a total value of $87,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $87,940. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

