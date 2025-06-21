Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,878 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22,099.4% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 36,046,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,422,195,000 after purchasing an additional 35,884,088 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,517,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,520,679,000 after buying an additional 2,516,003 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,232,829,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,912,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,884,314,000 after acquiring an additional 511,022 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,202,879,000.

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $547.72 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $442.80 and a 12 month high of $563.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $527.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $533.67.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

