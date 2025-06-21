Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $206,000 in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period.

Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF stock opened at $42.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.76. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 12 month low of $34.03 and a 12 month high of $43.43.

Dimensional International Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

