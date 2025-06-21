Sawyer & Company Inc Has $2.13 Million Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Sawyer & Company Inc lessened its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,832 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 3,126 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 116.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,356 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after buying an additional 9,343 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,394,000. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QCOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $179.00 to $157.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Susquehanna lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.28.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 1.5%

QCOM stock opened at $151.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $147.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.97. The company has a market cap of $166.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.26. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $120.80 and a twelve month high of $215.47.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 26.11%. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.25%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Inc/De Qualcomm sold 412,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $6,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.74, for a total value of $220,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,139,507.82. The trade was a 6.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 423,464 shares of company stock valued at $8,135,164 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

