Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Acquired by Marietta Wealth Management LLC

Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,926 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VOT. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Topsail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $46,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOT opened at $272.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.24 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $259.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $258.38. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $209.64 and a 12 month high of $277.35.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

