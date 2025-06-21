JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO) Shares Bought by Echo Wealth Management LLC

Echo Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO – Free Report) by 25.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 70,246 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,407 shares during the period. JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF makes up about 2.8% of Echo Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Echo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF were worth $4,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HELO. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 670.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HELO opened at $61.87 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.32. JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF has a 52-week low of $55.83 and a 52-week high of $63.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 0.56.

About JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF

The JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (HELO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively manages a large-cap US equity portfolio with a laddered options overlay that seeks to provide downside protection, while foregoing some upside potential.

