Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Bought by Advisor Resource Council

Advisor Resource Council increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 202.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,374 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,929 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000.

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $417.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 1.18. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $316.14 and a one year high of $429.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $397.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $400.93.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

