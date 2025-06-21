Deltec Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its position in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report) by 49.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 90,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Global X Uranium ETF were worth $2,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HCR Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 12,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 85.2% in the 1st quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 108,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 50,028 shares during the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 626,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,364,000 after acquiring an additional 39,979 shares during the last quarter. Avid Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Avid Wealth Partners LLC now owns 329,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,563,000 after acquiring an additional 73,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 91,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 8,484 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Uranium ETF Stock Performance

Shares of URA stock opened at $36.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.55. Global X Uranium ETF has a one year low of $19.50 and a one year high of $39.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.05.

Global X Uranium ETF Company Profile

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

