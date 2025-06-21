American Resources (AREC) vs. The Competition Head-To-Head Contrast

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC – Get Free Report) is one of 103 public companies in the “MINING – MISC” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare American Resources to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares American Resources and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Resources -12,881.75% N/A -20.29% American Resources Competitors -938.79% -12.66% -5.27%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.3% of American Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.9% of shares of all “MINING – MISC” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.8% of American Resources shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of shares of all “MINING – MISC” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Recommendations

American Resources has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Resources’ rivals have a beta of 0.77, suggesting that their average share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for American Resources and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Resources 0 0 2 0 3.00 American Resources Competitors 613 1677 3302 139 2.52

American Resources currently has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 334.74%. As a group, “MINING – MISC” companies have a potential upside of 23.94%. Given American Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe American Resources is more favorable than its rivals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares American Resources and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio American Resources $380,000.00 -$40.11 million -1.88 American Resources Competitors $8.21 billion $447.87 million -0.77

American Resources’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than American Resources. American Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

American Resources rivals beat American Resources on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About American Resources

American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, extracts, processes, transports, and sells metallurgical coal to the steel and industrial industries. It supplies raw materials; and sells coal used in pulverized coal injections. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fishers, Indiana.

