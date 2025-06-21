Financial Analysis: Gulfport Energy (GPOR) and Its Competitors

Gulfport Energy (NYSE:GPOR – Get Free Report) is one of 90 public companies in the “OIL – US EXP&PROD” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Gulfport Energy to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

67.3% of shares of all “OIL – US EXP&PROD” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Gulfport Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.5% of shares of all “OIL – US EXP&PROD” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Gulfport Energy and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Gulfport Energy $1.03 billion -$261.39 million -11.58 Gulfport Energy Competitors $3.37 billion $608.45 million 15.24

Volatility and Risk

Gulfport Energy’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Gulfport Energy. Gulfport Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Gulfport Energy has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gulfport Energy’s competitors have a beta of -1.12, indicating that their average share price is 212% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Gulfport Energy and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gulfport Energy -36.10% 15.89% 9.80% Gulfport Energy Competitors -51.48% -9.81% 5.29%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Gulfport Energy and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gulfport Energy 0 0 2 0 3.00 Gulfport Energy Competitors 607 3230 5615 207 2.56

Gulfport Energy presently has a consensus target price of $216.50, suggesting a potential upside of 4.99%. As a group, “OIL – US EXP&PROD” companies have a potential upside of 19.89%. Given Gulfport Energy’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Gulfport Energy has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Gulfport Energy competitors beat Gulfport Energy on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Gulfport Energy Company Profile

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area approximately 187,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP covering an area approximately 74,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Garvin, Grady, and Stephens. As of December 31, 2021, it had 3.9 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent to proved reserves; and proved undeveloped reserves comprising 8 MMbbl oil and 22 MMBbl NGL, and 1,550 Bcf natural gas. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

