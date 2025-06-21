Head-To-Head Survey: Giggles N’ Hugs (OTCMKTS:GIGL) and CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA)

Giggles N’ Hugs (OTCMKTS:GIGL – Get Free Report) and CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Giggles N’ Hugs and CAVA Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Giggles N' Hugs alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Giggles N’ Hugs N/A N/A N/A CAVA Group 13.70% 10.61% 6.19%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

73.2% of CAVA Group shares are held by institutional investors. 6.8% of CAVA Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Giggles N’ Hugs 0 0 0 0 0.00 CAVA Group 0 5 12 0 2.71

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Giggles N’ Hugs and CAVA Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

CAVA Group has a consensus price target of $119.88, indicating a potential upside of 60.39%. Given CAVA Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CAVA Group is more favorable than Giggles N’ Hugs.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Giggles N’ Hugs and CAVA Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Giggles N’ Hugs N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A CAVA Group $963.71 million 8.97 $130.32 million $1.20 62.29

CAVA Group has higher revenue and earnings than Giggles N’ Hugs.

Summary

CAVA Group beats Giggles N’ Hugs on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Giggles N’ Hugs

(Get Free Report)

Giggles N’ Hugs, Inc. engages in the ownership and operation of restaurants. It offers an upscale family-friendly atmosphere with a play area dedicated to children ages 10 and younger. The restaurant has a menu made from fresh, organic foods with the play elements and entertainment. The company was founded by Joey Parsi and Dorsa Foroughi on September 17, 2004 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

About CAVA Group

(Get Free Report)

CAVA Group, Inc. owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

Receive News & Ratings for Giggles N' Hugs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Giggles N' Hugs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.