Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Shares Purchased by Bonfire Financial

Bonfire Financial lifted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,549 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Vanguard Utilities ETF makes up 1.0% of Bonfire Financial’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Bonfire Financial’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VPU. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Utilities ETF Price Performance

Shares of VPU opened at $174.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.74. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1-year low of $146.45 and a 1-year high of $180.04. The stock has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 0.60.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.