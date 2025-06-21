TT International Asset Management LTD Has $6.32 Million Stock Position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

TT International Asset Management LTD increased its position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,708 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the quarter. TopBuild makes up 0.9% of TT International Asset Management LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. TT International Asset Management LTD owned 0.07% of TopBuild worth $6,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TopBuild by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in shares of TopBuild by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 187 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild during the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of TopBuild by 144.2% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 337 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of TopBuild by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 358 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BLD opened at $315.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $293.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $311.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.02. TopBuild Corp. has a 52 week low of $266.26 and a 52 week high of $495.68.

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 11.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.81 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 20.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens decreased their target price on TopBuild from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on TopBuild from $395.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Benchmark cut their price objective on TopBuild from $445.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. DA Davidson cut their price objective on TopBuild from $435.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on TopBuild from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $380.22.

In other news, insider Steven P. Raia sold 1,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.98, for a total transaction of $540,483.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,007 shares in the company, valued at $2,179,036.86. This represents a 19.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

