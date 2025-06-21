Head to Head Analysis: Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) and U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG)

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) and U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Comstock Resources and U.S. Energy”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Comstock Resources $1.43 billion 6.25 -$229.65 million ($1.11) -27.50 U.S. Energy $20.62 million 2.90 -$25.78 million ($0.70) -2.51

Institutional & Insider Ownership

U.S. Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Comstock Resources. Comstock Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than U.S. Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

36.1% of Comstock Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.0% of U.S. Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Comstock Resources shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 61.0% of U.S. Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Comstock Resources and U.S. Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Comstock Resources -23.39% -0.67% -0.24% U.S. Energy -111.12% -43.67% -23.49%

Risk & Volatility

Comstock Resources has a beta of 0.32, meaning that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, U.S. Energy has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Comstock Resources and U.S. Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Comstock Resources 3 6 2 0 1.91 U.S. Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00

Comstock Resources presently has a consensus price target of $19.73, suggesting a potential downside of 35.37%. U.S. Energy has a consensus price target of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 98.86%. Given U.S. Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe U.S. Energy is more favorable than Comstock Resources.

About Comstock Resources

(Get Free Report)

Comstock Resources, Inc., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil properties in the United States. Its assets are located in the Haynesville and Bossier shales located in North Louisiana and East Texas. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas. Comstock Resources, Inc. is a subsidiary of Arkoma Drilling, L.P.

About U.S. Energy

(Get Free Report)

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties located in the Rockies region, including Montana, Wyoming, and North Dakota; the Mid-Continent region comprising Oklahoma, Kansas, and North and East Texas; West Texas; South Texas; and the Gulf Coast regions. The company was incorporated in 1966 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.