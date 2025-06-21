Nilsine Partners LLC Purchases 14,143 Shares of iShares MSCI Poland ETF (NYSEARCA:EPOL)

Nilsine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Poland ETF (NYSEARCA:EPOL – Free Report) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,143 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC owned about 0.92% of iShares MSCI Poland ETF worth $3,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPOL. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Poland ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Poland ETF by 7,969.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 29,010 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Poland ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $246,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Poland ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $685,000. Finally, Main Management ETF Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Poland ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 238,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Poland ETF Trading Up 1.2%

NYSEARCA EPOL opened at $29.72 on Friday. iShares MSCI Poland ETF has a 1-year low of $20.71 and a 1-year high of $31.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.85 and a 200-day moving average of $26.37. The company has a market cap of $460.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.23.

iShares MSCI Poland ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Poland ETF (EPOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Poland IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the broader Polish equity market. EPOL was launched on May 25, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

