Retirement Planning Group LLC NY Has $1.30 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Retirement Planning Group LLC NY lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 762 shares during the period. Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Retirement Planning Group LLC NY’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Retirement Planning Group LLC NY’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 131.1% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 430.3% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $238,000.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF stock opened at $55.73 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60 and a beta of 1.02. Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF has a 12 month low of $46.79 and a 12 month high of $57.49.

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

