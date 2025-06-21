Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF) to Issue Dividend of $0.06

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, June 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0644 per share on Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This is a 3.2% increase from Innergex Renewable Energy’s previous dividend of $0.06.

Innergex Renewable Energy Stock Down 0.3%

OTCMKTS INGXF opened at $10.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.85 and its 200 day moving average is $7.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 12 month low of $4.81 and a 12 month high of $10.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 71.86 and a beta of 0.61.

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Innergex Renewable Energy had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $188.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.44 million. Research analysts predict that Innergex Renewable Energy will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INGXF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial downgraded Innergex Renewable Energy from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. National Bank Financial downgraded Innergex Renewable Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

About Innergex Renewable Energy

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates renewable power-generating and energy storage facilities primarily in hydroelectric, wind, and solar power sectors. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

