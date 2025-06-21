Praxis Investment Management Inc. Has $3.32 Million Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Praxis Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 42.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 23,550 shares during the quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $3,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in Schlumberger by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 71,390 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after buying an additional 17,405 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Schlumberger by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,985,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,146,195,000 after buying an additional 1,377,134 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in Schlumberger by 810.4% during the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 75,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after buying an additional 66,907 shares during the last quarter. Miller Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $375,000. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in Schlumberger by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 220,685 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,461,000 after buying an additional 63,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

In other news, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $167,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,969.50. This represents a 17.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Aparna Raman sold 25,133 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $1,062,623.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,311,990.68. The trade was a 44.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SLB shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Schlumberger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Schlumberger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on Schlumberger from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Schlumberger from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Schlumberger from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.38.

Schlumberger Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of SLB stock opened at $35.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.11. The company has a market cap of $48.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.01. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $31.11 and a fifty-two week high of $50.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.64 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.64%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

