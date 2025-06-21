Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) is Suncoast Equity Management’s 4th Largest Position

Suncoast Equity Management lifted its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Booking comprises approximately 5.7% of Suncoast Equity Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Suncoast Equity Management’s holdings in Booking were worth $50,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BKNG. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Booking by 521,609.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,363,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,887,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362,892 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Booking by 621,874.8% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 864,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,295,423,000 after acquiring an additional 864,406 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Booking by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 803,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,986,244,000 after acquiring an additional 6,009 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter worth $1,958,352,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Booking by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 368,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,831,499,000 after acquiring an additional 58,357 shares in the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BKNG shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $5,005.00 to $5,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Booking from $5,540.00 to $4,330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $5,500.00 to $5,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Booking from $5,960.00 to $5,557.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $5,000.00 to $5,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5,388.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,356.07, for a total transaction of $5,425,698.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,073,911.22. The trade was a 3.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Booking Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of Booking stock opened at $5,304.03 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $3,180.00 and a 52-week high of $5,639.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5,180.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4,947.25. The firm has a market cap of $172.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.41.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $24.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.57 by $7.24. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Booking had a net margin of 22.58% and a negative return on equity of 143.67%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $20.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 EPS for the current year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $9.60 per share. This represents a $38.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.89%.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

