Healthcare Stocks To Watch Now – June 20th

Alphabet, UnitedHealth Group, Oracle, Hims & Hers Health, Salesforce, GE Aerospace, and ServiceNow are the seven Healthcare stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Error: Response status code does not indicate success: 429 (Too Many Requests). These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Healthcare stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $4.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $168.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,336,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,476,802. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $164.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.75. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $140.53 and a 1-year high of $207.05.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GOOGL

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

NYSE UNH traded down $2.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $304.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,330,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,297,973. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $365.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $465.88. UnitedHealth Group has a 1-year low of $248.88 and a 1-year high of $630.73.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UNH

Oracle (ORCL)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

NYSE ORCL traded down $3.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $207.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,787,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,806,408. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $579.84 billion, a PE ratio of 47.78, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $158.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.36. Oracle has a 1-year low of $118.86 and a 1-year high of $216.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ORCL

Hims & Hers Health (HIMS)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

NYSE HIMS traded up $2.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,842,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,463,357. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a PE ratio of 92.60, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.96. Hims & Hers Health has a 1-year low of $13.47 and a 1-year high of $72.98.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HIMS

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $0.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $260.34. The stock had a trading volume of 3,893,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,525,401. Salesforce has a 52 week low of $230.00 and a 52 week high of $369.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $268.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $298.23.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRM

GE Aerospace (GE)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

Shares of NYSE:GE traded up $2.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $238.25. The stock had a trading volume of 3,364,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,407,411. GE Aerospace has a 52 week low of $150.20 and a 52 week high of $257.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GE

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded down $5.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $976.13. The stock had a trading volume of 691,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,478,392. ServiceNow has a 52 week low of $678.66 and a 52 week high of $1,198.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $960.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $971.98.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NOW

Further Reading