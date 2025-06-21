Promising 5G Stocks To Watch Today – June 20th

Cisco Systems, Super Micro Computer, QUALCOMM, Cadence Design Systems, ON Semiconductor, Fortinet, and Jabil are the seven 5G stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Error: Response status code does not indicate success: 429 (Too Many Requests). These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any 5G stocks within the last several days.

Cisco Systems (CSCO)

Cisco Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.09. 14,516,136 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,160,239. The stock has a market cap of $261.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.74. Cisco Systems has a 12 month low of $44.50 and a 12 month high of $66.63.

Super Micro Computer (SMCI)

Super Micro Computer, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMCI traded up $0.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.30. 18,483,454 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,019,554. Super Micro Computer has a 1-year low of $17.25 and a 1-year high of $101.40. The company has a market capitalization of $27.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.33 and its 200-day moving average is $37.41.

QUALCOMM (QCOM)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

QCOM stock traded down $1.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $151.91. 3,258,324 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,639,999. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.26. QUALCOMM has a 52 week low of $120.80 and a 52 week high of $225.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $147.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.05.

Cadence Design Systems (CDNS)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

NASDAQ:CDNS traded down $1.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $294.93. 698,629 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,007,765. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.66, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.98. Cadence Design Systems has a fifty-two week low of $221.56 and a fifty-two week high of $328.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $296.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $287.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

ON Semiconductor (ON)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

ON Semiconductor stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.01. 3,390,635 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,176,469. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.15 billion, a PE ratio of 36.82, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.40. ON Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $31.04 and a twelve month high of $80.08.

Fortinet (FTNT)

Fortinet, Inc. provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

FTNT traded down $0.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $100.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,713,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,946,473. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.19, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.06. Fortinet has a twelve month low of $54.57 and a twelve month high of $114.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Jabil (JBL)

Jabil Inc. provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

NYSE:JBL traded up $2.04 on Friday, hitting $206.70. The stock had a trading volume of 709,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,454,651. The business’s fifty day moving average is $160.72 and its 200 day moving average is $152.47. Jabil has a 52 week low of $95.85 and a 52 week high of $208.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $22.19 billion, a PE ratio of 40.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.14.

