Space Stocks To Follow Now – June 20th

Alphabet, Berkshire Hathaway, and GE Aerospace are the three Space stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Error: Response status code does not indicate success: 429 (Too Many Requests). These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Space stocks within the last several days.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $4.21 on Friday, hitting $169.11. The company had a trading volume of 33,643,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,492,837. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $164.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $140.53 and a 52 week high of $207.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of BRK.B traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $485.01. The stock had a trading volume of 3,595,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,384,432. Berkshire Hathaway has a 12 month low of $403.82 and a 12 month high of $542.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $509.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $491.36.

GE Aerospace (GE)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

GE Aerospace stock traded up $2.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $238.32. The stock had a trading volume of 3,680,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,408,674. The stock has a market cap of $254.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.75. GE Aerospace has a one year low of $150.20 and a one year high of $257.47.

