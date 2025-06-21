Casino Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – June 20th

Flutter Entertainment, DraftKings, Sharplink Gaming, Wynn Resorts, and MGM Resorts International are the five Casino stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Error: Response status code does not indicate success: 429 (Too Many Requests). These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Casino stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Flutter Entertainment (FLUT)

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

FLUT stock traded down $3.68 on Friday, reaching $268.79. 836,820 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,924,419. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $253.60. The company has a market cap of $47.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 93.00. Flutter Entertainment has a one year low of $175.59 and a one year high of $299.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FLUT

DraftKings (DKNG)

DraftKings Inc. operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG traded up $0.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,020,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,694,310. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.37 and a 200-day moving average of $38.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $35.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.63. DraftKings has a 12 month low of $28.69 and a 12 month high of $53.61.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DKNG

Sharplink Gaming (SBET)

SharpLink Gaming, Inc. operates as an online technology company that connects sports fans, leagues, and sports websites to sports betting and iGaming content. The company operates through four segments: Affiliate Marketing Services United States, Affiliate Marketing Services International, Sports Gaming Client Services, and SportsHub Games Network.

SBET stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.04. 9,264,038 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,166,316. Sharplink Gaming has a 52-week low of $2.26 and a 52-week high of $124.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.23 and its 200 day moving average is $9.13.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SBET

Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Shares of WYNN stock traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.96. 808,736 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,582,070. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.37. Wynn Resorts has a 12 month low of $65.25 and a 12 month high of $107.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.41.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WYNN

MGM Resorts International (MGM)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

MGM Resorts International stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,716,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,874,808. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $25.30 and a one year high of $47.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.93 and its 200 day moving average is $32.97.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MGM

See Also