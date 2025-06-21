Odyssean Investment Trust (LON:OIT) Shares Down 1% – What’s Next?

Shares of Odyssean Investment Trust (LON:OIT – Get Free Report) were down 1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 152.28 ($2.05) and last traded at GBX 154.50 ($2.08). Approximately 63,783 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 206,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 156 ($2.10).

Odyssean Investment Trust Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £198.29 million, a P/E ratio of -40.94 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 141.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 144.46.

Odyssean Investment Trust (LON:OIT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported GBX (0.40) (($0.01)) EPS for the quarter. Odyssean Investment Trust had a net margin of 186.18% and a negative return on equity of 2.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Odyssean Investment Trust

Odyssean Investment Trust Company Profile

In related news, insider Arabella Cecil bought 4,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 126 ($1.69) per share, with a total value of £5,067.72 ($6,815.12). Also, insider Richard King purchased 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 138 ($1.86) per share, with a total value of £4,416 ($5,938.68). Insiders own 15.83% of the company’s stock.

Odyssean Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended investment company that seeks to deliver attractive returns to its clients by investing in great businesses and supporting them to become even better. To achieve this the company has appointed Odyssean Capital LLP to manage the portfolio.

Odyssean Capital will invest in a concentrated portfolio of well researched smaller companies, typically too small for inclusion in the FTSE 250.

