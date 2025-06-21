The Mission Group (LON:TMG) Trading Down 3.1% – What’s Next?

The Mission Group plc (LON:TMG – Get Free Report) was down 3.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 25 ($0.34) and last traded at GBX 25 ($0.34). Approximately 44,557 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 146,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 25.80 ($0.35).

The Mission Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £22.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 25.44 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 26.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.92, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

The Mission Group (LON:TMG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported GBX 3.80 ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The Mission Group had a negative return on equity of 15.85% and a negative net margin of 6.14%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Mission Group plc will post 6.5925926 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Mission Group

MISSION is a collective of Creative and MarTech Agencies led by entrepreneurs who encourage an independent spirit. Employing 1,000 people across 28 locations and 3 continents, the Group successfully combines its diverse expertise to produce Work That Counts TM for our Clients, whatever their ambitions.

