BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF (TSE:ZEB) Shares Down 0% – Here’s Why

BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF (TSE:ZEB – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$44.32 and last traded at C$44.52. 340,642 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 2,207,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$44.54.

BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$42.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$41.84.

BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were given a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. This is a boost from BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 29th.

