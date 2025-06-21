AKITA Drilling (OTCMKTS:AKTAF) Shares Down 1.7% – Should You Sell?

AKITA Drilling Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKTAF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.65 and last traded at $1.72. 8,400 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 17,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.75.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.25.

AKITA Drilling Company Profile

AKITA Drilling Ltd. operates as an oil and gas drilling contractor in Canada and the United States. It is involved in the drilling oil and gas wells, potash exploration and development wells, geothermal wells, disposal wells, and carbon storage wells, as well as wells to be developed into storage caverns for gas.

