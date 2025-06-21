iFabric (TSE:IFA) Shares Down 3.8% – Here’s What Happened

iFabric Corp. (TSE:IFA – Get Free Report) shares were down 3.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$1.00 and last traded at C$1.00. Approximately 6,504 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 10,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.04.

iFabric Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.06. The company has a market cap of C$30.30 million, a PE ratio of 83.81 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83.

About iFabric

iFabric Corp. engages in the design and distribute of women's intimate apparel and accessories in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intimate Apparel, Intelligent Fabrics, and Other. The Intimate Apparel segment designs, purchases, and distributes intimate apparel comprising a range of specialty bras, including patented reversible bra, patented bandeaux bra, and patented breast lift products, as well as distributes a range of apparel accessories under the Coconut Grove Intimates trade name.

See Also

