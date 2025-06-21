First PREMIER Bank Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ISTB. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 26,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 32,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 16,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC now owns 4,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ISTB opened at $48.37 on Friday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.16 and a twelve month high of $48.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.1705 dividend. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

