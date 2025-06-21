Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD) Shares Acquired by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 227,429 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF were worth $4,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000.

Get Global X U.S. Preferred ETF alerts:

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Stock Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA PFFD opened at $18.61 on Friday. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a one year low of $17.81 and a one year high of $21.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.24.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Profile

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.