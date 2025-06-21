Aspire Private Capital LLC Sells 3,668 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Aspire Private Capital LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,668 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.5% of Aspire Private Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1,200.0% during the first quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.2%

SPLG stock opened at $70.11 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $56.67 and a twelve month high of $72.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.29.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.