CCG Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

CCG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWN. Brooklyn FI LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6,229.0% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 2,052,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019,640 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2,207.2% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,234,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,955 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $97,519,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,717,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,766,000 after acquiring an additional 399,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 537,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,287,000 after acquiring an additional 219,475 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $153.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $129.38 and a 1-year high of $183.51.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

