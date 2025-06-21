Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) Announces Dividend of $0.01

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, June 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0084 per share by the bank on Wednesday, July 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a payout ratio of 25.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores to earn $0.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.13 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.4%.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of NYSE AVAL opened at $2.88 on Friday. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a 12-month low of $1.94 and a 12-month high of $3.32. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.61.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Company Profile

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores ( NYSE:AVAL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The bank reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 4.17%. Research analysts anticipate that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. It offers traditional deposit services and products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and other deposits. The company also provides commercial loans comprising general purpose loans, working capital loans, leases, loans funded by development banks, corporate credit cards, and overdraft loans; consumer loans, such as payroll loans, personal loans, automobile and other vehicle loans, credit cards, overdrafts, leases, and general purpose loans; and microcredit and mortgage loans.

