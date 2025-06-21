Aspire Private Capital LLC Sells 202 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Aspire Private Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in INGR. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ingredion during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ingredion by 653.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ingredion during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ingredion by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingredion during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on INGR shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 8th. UBS Group set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Ingredion in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $167.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ingredion currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.20.

Insider Transactions at Ingredion

In related news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.82, for a total transaction of $325,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,345,696.72. The trade was a 6.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Stock Performance

NYSE INGR opened at $137.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.57. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52-week low of $111.54 and a 52-week high of $155.44.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

Ingredion Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 33.76%.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

