Alior Bank S.A. (OTCMKTS:ALORY) to Issue Dividend of $0.92

Alior Bank S.A. (OTCMKTS:ALORY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, June 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.9245 per share on Tuesday, July 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This is a 135.7% increase from Alior Bank’s previous dividend of $0.39.
Alior Bank Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:ALORY opened at C$12.07 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$12.07 and its 200 day moving average price is C$12.02. Alior Bank has a 1-year low of C$11.91 and a 1-year high of C$12.07.
About Alior Bank
