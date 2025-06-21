Alior Bank S.A. (OTCMKTS:ALORY) to Issue Dividend of $0.92

Alior Bank S.A. (OTCMKTS:ALORY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, June 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.9245 per share on Tuesday, July 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This is a 135.7% increase from Alior Bank’s previous dividend of $0.39.

Alior Bank Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ALORY opened at C$12.07 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$12.07 and its 200 day moving average price is C$12.02. Alior Bank has a 1-year low of C$11.91 and a 1-year high of C$12.07.

About Alior Bank

Alior Bank SA provides banking products and services for individuals, businesses, and enterprises in Poland. The company offers personal and savings accounts; personal banking; investment products; credits and loans; mortgage products; cards; and insurance services. It also provides bills and cards, trade finance, deposits, treasury products, deposits and investment services, internet banking, and operating and financial leasing services, as well as issues commercial bonds.

