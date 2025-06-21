Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) Plans Dividend of $0.13

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Free Report) (TSE:VET) declared a dividend on Saturday, June 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the oil and gas company on Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th.

Vermilion Energy has a dividend payout ratio of -135.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Vermilion Energy to earn $0.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.38 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.1%.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

Vermilion Energy Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:VET opened at $8.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.80 and its 200 day moving average is $8.08. Vermilion Energy has a 1 year low of $5.14 and a 1 year high of $11.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.97 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vermilion Energy ( NYSE:VET Get Free Report ) (TSE:VET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.10). Vermilion Energy had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a negative return on equity of 1.22%. The company had revenue of $395.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Vermilion Energy will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Desjardins upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 15th. Finally, National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Vermilion Energy in a report on Friday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Vermilion Energy

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vermilion Energy

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vermilion Energy stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Free Report) (TSE:VET) by 51.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,630,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 553,281 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.06% of Vermilion Energy worth $13,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.91% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.