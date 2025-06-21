BXP, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.98

BXP, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 20th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.98 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%.
BXP has a dividend payout ratio of 206.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect BXP to earn $7.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.9%.
BXP Stock Down 0.1%
Shares of BXP stock opened at $71.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.58. The stock has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,578.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.16. BXP has a one year low of $54.22 and a one year high of $90.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 4.23.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank cut their target price on BXP from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on BXP from $89.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of BXP from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of BXP from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of BXP from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.09.
About BXP
Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.
