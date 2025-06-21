America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:AMX) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.27 Per Share

America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) declared a semi-annual dividend on Friday, June 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 11th will be given a dividend of 0.2732 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Monday, July 21st. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 11th. This is a 11.5% increase from America Movil’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.24.

America Movil has a payout ratio of 13.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect America Movil to earn $1.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.0%.

America Movil Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of America Movil stock opened at $16.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.26. America Movil has a 12-month low of $13.10 and a 12-month high of $18.73.

Institutional Trading of America Movil

America Movil ( NYSE:AMX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). America Movil had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 3.55%. The firm had revenue of $11.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.28 billion. Research analysts expect that America Movil will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMX. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of America Movil during the 4th quarter worth about $154,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of America Movil by 2,189.8% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 23,241 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 22,226 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of America Movil by 9.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 50,584 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 4,373 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of America Movil by 16.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 375,504 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,339,000 after buying an additional 54,152 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in America Movil by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 778,584 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $11,071,000 after purchasing an additional 102,545 shares during the period. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMX shares. UBS Group set a $19.60 target price on America Movil in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Hsbc Global Res upgraded America Movil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of America Movil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of America Movil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $15.50 to $17.50 in a research report on Monday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.62.

About America Movil

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

