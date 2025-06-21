Emerald (NYSE:EEX) vs. Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ:KSPI) Head to Head Survey

Emerald (NYSE:EEX – Get Free Report) and Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ:KSPI – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Dividends

Emerald pays an annual dividend of $0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz pays an annual dividend of $3.51 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Emerald pays out 200.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz pays out 33.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Get Emerald alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Emerald and Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emerald 1.57% 1.75% 0.63% Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz 39.67% 64.11% 11.76%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Emerald 0 0 2 0 3.00 Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz 0 0 3 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Emerald and Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz, as reported by MarketBeat.

Emerald currently has a consensus target price of $7.90, indicating a potential upside of 63.22%. Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz has a consensus target price of $135.67, indicating a potential upside of 67.08%. Given Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz is more favorable than Emerald.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

14.9% of Emerald shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.2% of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of Emerald shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Emerald and Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Emerald $398.80 million 2.41 $2.20 million $0.03 161.33 Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz $4.82 billion 3.36 $2.18 billion $10.42 7.79

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz has higher revenue and earnings than Emerald. Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Emerald, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Emerald has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz beats Emerald on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Emerald

(Get Free Report)

Emerald Holding, Inc. operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company provides B2B trade show franchises; and B2B print publications and digital media products, which provide industry specific business news and information across various sectors. It also offers B2B e-commerce and digital merchandising solutions to manufacturers and retailers through Elastic Suite and Bulletin platforms. The company serves retail, design, technology, equipment, and safety and security. Emerald Holding, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz

(Get Free Report)

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments, marketplace, and fintech solutions for consumers and merchants in the Republic of Kazakhstan. It operates through three segments: Payments Platform, Marketplace Platform, and Fintech Platform. The Payments Platform segment facilities transactions between customers and merchants. This segment offers shopping transactions, regular household bills, and peer to peer payments for consumers; accepts payment online and in store, issue and settle invoices, pay suppliers and monitor merchant turnover. It also provides proprietary data facilities informed decision making across multiple areas of business. Its Marketplace Platform segment connects online, and offline merchants and consumers enabling merchants to enhance its sales through an omni channel strategy and enable consumers to buy products and services from various merchants. This segment also operates marketplace through m-commerce, a mobile solution for shopping in person which consumers can use e-commerce to shop anywhere, anytime with free delivery; Kaspi Travel allows consumers to book domestic and international flights and package holidays, domestic rail tickets. It also enhances merchants sales by connecting payments and fintech products, Kapsi advertising, and other delivery services. The Fintech Platform segment provides consumers with BNPL, finance, and savings products and merchants with merchant finance services through super apps and Kapsi.kz Super app. It also involved in the banking; distressed asset management; real estate business; payment processing; online travel; and storage and processing of information services. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Almaty, the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Receive News & Ratings for Emerald Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerald and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.