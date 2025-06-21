Mayport LLC Buys 638 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Mayport LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 638 shares during the quarter. Mayport LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 224,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,341,000 after buying an additional 36,005 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 652.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 13,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WJ Interests LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. WJ Interests LLC now owns 322,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,897,000 after acquiring an additional 27,525 shares during the last quarter.

VT stock opened at $123.74 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $120.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.27. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.89 and a fifty-two week high of $126.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 0.94.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

