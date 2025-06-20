Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Acquired by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 786.5% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,691,000 after buying an additional 7,579 shares in the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 612 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $110,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,379,600. This trade represents a 4.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total value of $418,170.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,396,876. This trade represents a 10.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 227,954 shares of company stock valued at $40,796,663 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on ICE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $181.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $189.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $237.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.46.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Down 0.8%

NYSE:ICE opened at $179.57 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.78 and a 52 week high of $182.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $172.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 22.84%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.75%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

