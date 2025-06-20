Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT) Receives $14.57 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.57.
COGT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Cogent Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cogent Biosciences
Cogent Biosciences Price Performance
NASDAQ:COGT opened at $7.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.87. Cogent Biosciences has a 1-year low of $3.72 and a 1-year high of $12.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $824.35 million, a P/E ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.82.
Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.04. Equities analysts anticipate that Cogent Biosciences will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Cogent Biosciences
Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target mutations within the KIT receptor tyrosine kinase, including KIT D816V KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.
