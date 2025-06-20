Contrasting Highest Performances (NASDAQ:HPH) and Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG)

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) and Highest Performances (NASDAQ:HPH – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Janus Henderson Group and Highest Performances”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Janus Henderson Group $2.47 billion 2.33 $408.90 million $2.52 14.53 Highest Performances $1.19 billion 0.00 -$39.86 million N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Janus Henderson Group has higher revenue and earnings than Highest Performances.

87.9% of Janus Henderson Group shares are held by institutional investors. 19.6% of Janus Henderson Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 87.6% of Highest Performances shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Janus Henderson Group and Highest Performances’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Janus Henderson Group 15.56% 12.13% 8.15% Highest Performances N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Janus Henderson Group and Highest Performances, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Janus Henderson Group 0 5 5 0 2.50 Highest Performances 0 0 0 0 0.00

Janus Henderson Group presently has a consensus target price of $42.78, suggesting a potential upside of 16.85%. Given Janus Henderson Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Janus Henderson Group is more favorable than Highest Performances.

Volatility & Risk

Janus Henderson Group has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Highest Performances has a beta of -0.02, suggesting that its share price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Janus Henderson Group beats Highest Performances on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets, as well as invests in real estate and private equity. Janus Henderson Group plc was founded in 1934 and is based in London, United Kingdom with additional offices in Jersey, United Kingdom and Sydney, Australia.

About Highest Performances

Highest Performances Holdings Inc. engages in the provision of financial technology services in China. The company distributes publicly raised fund and privately raised securities investment fund products through online and offline. It also offers insurance consulting, trust consulting, asset management, wealth management, and other ancillary services. The company was formerly known as Puyi Inc. and changed its name to Highest Performances Holdings Inc. in March 2024. Highest Performances Holdings Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

