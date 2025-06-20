CWA Asset Management Group LLC Buys 3,195 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,008 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,195 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 2,061.8% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,438,291 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $86,990,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325,503 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 500.4% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,453,314 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $87,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044,680 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Suncor Energy by 97.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,734,572 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $133,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842,791 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,629,169 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $278,537,000 after buying an additional 1,737,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 104.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,083,440 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $110,017,000 after buying an additional 1,573,726 shares during the period. 67.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Suncor Energy Price Performance

NYSE:SU opened at $40.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $48.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.79. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.79 and a 12 month high of $41.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.95.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 11.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.4133 per share. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SU shares. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Suncor Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Suncor Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.67.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

