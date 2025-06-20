CWA Asset Management Group LLC Takes $1.06 Million Position in United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 15,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Airlines by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,547,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,548,797,000 after buying an additional 369,500 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in United Airlines by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,261,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,064,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,443 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of United Airlines by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 13,848,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,344,671,000 after purchasing an additional 4,390,721 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,788,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $950,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Airlines by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,554,755 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $840,533,000 after purchasing an additional 243,535 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Airlines stock opened at $74.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.27 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.19. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $37.02 and a 1 year high of $116.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $13.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.47 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 32.90% and a net margin of 6.34%. Equities research analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current year.

UAL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of United Airlines from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of United Airlines from $73.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $145.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Airlines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.64.

United Airlines Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

