Brokerages Set QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) PT at $29.00

Shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

QNST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on QuinStreet from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of QuinStreet in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of QuinStreet in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of QuinStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 149.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 127,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 76,389 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in QuinStreet during the fourth quarter valued at about $486,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in QuinStreet by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 124,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after acquiring an additional 25,101 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of QuinStreet by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 381,941 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,811,000 after acquiring an additional 119,154 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of QuinStreet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. Institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QNST opened at $15.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $853.83 million, a PE ratio of -1,510.49 and a beta of 0.73. QuinStreet has a 12-month low of $14.39 and a 12-month high of $26.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.18.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $269.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.36 million. QuinStreet had a negative net margin of 0.06% and a positive return on equity of 1.08%. QuinStreet’s quarterly revenue was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that QuinStreet will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

