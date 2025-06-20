Advisor Resource Council Takes Position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 215,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,710,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPTL. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 51,159,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,871,000 after acquiring an additional 3,266,431 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 46,711,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597,899 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,871,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,479,000 after purchasing an additional 38,519 shares during the period. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 4,803.2% in the fourth quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA now owns 5,536,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000,000 after purchasing an additional 5,423,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,028,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,498,000 after purchasing an additional 764,790 shares in the last quarter.

SPTL opened at $26.11 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.17 and a fifty-two week high of $29.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.50.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

