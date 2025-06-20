iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC

Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,560 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 9.1% of Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $54,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 5,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. now owns 7,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,960,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Napatree Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Napatree Capital LLC now owns 4,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $598.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $587.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $575.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $583.11. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $484.00 and a fifty-two week high of $616.22.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.