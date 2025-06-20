Segment Wealth Management LLC Sells 30 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON)

Segment Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $1,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXON. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 86.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,815,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,079,145,000 after purchasing an additional 841,772 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Axon Enterprise by 273.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,109,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $659,128,000 after buying an additional 812,337 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $482,081,000. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $478,349,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 58,725.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 764,731 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $402,210,000 after buying an additional 763,431 shares during the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Axon Enterprise

In other news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.99, for a total value of $5,409,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,063,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,657,583,622.18. The trade was a 0.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer H. Mak sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $771.81, for a total value of $57,885.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,762,384.40. This represents a 0.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,642 shares of company stock worth $30,500,428 over the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AXON stock opened at $770.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $687.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $625.39. Axon Enterprise, Inc has a 12 month low of $279.02 and a 12 month high of $806.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 186.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 88.73 and a beta of 1.29.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $603.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.67 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum downgraded Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “cautious” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $600.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $730.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $726.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $750.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $699.55.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

