Segment Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD)

Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,672 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises about 1.2% of Segment Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $17,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fairway Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 110.0% during the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 105 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.07, for a total transaction of $295,850.73. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,516,496.27. This trade represents a 7.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Stock Down 1.1%

NYSE:MCD opened at $289.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $206.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $311.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $302.84. McDonald’s Corporation has a 52 week low of $243.53 and a 52 week high of $326.32.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.67. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 195.27% and a net margin of 31.75%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 62.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Erste Group Bank cut shares of McDonald’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Redburn Atlantic reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $260.00 price target (down from $319.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $353.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $321.79.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

